Delhi: COVID-19 rules amended, violating social distancing will now attract fines of Rs 2,000

Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, on Friday amended the Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of COVID-19 Regulations 2020, in order to adapt to the worsening coronavirus disease situation in the national capital.
According to the amended rules, 'authorised persons' have now been empowered to impose Rs 2,000 fine on citizens found violating quarantine rules and social distancing norms.
Not wearing face masks and the consumption of pan, gutka etc in public places will also attract the fine, news agency ANI reported.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
