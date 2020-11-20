India

Updated on

Delhi: COVID-19 rules amended, violating social distancing will now attract fines of Rs 2,000

By FPJ Web Desk

According to the amended rules, 'authorised persons' have now been empowered to impose Rs 2,000 fine on citizens found violating quarantine rules and social distancing norms.

Representational Image
Representational Image
Photo Credit: PTI

Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, on Friday amended the Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of COVID-19 Regulations 2020, in order to adapt to the worsening coronavirus disease situation in the national capital.

According to the amended rules, 'authorised persons' have now been empowered to impose Rs 2,000 fine on citizens found violating quarantine rules and social distancing norms.

Not wearing face masks and the consumption of pan, gutka etc in public places will also attract the fine, news agency ANI reported.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in