Delhi court remands Enamul Haque to 7 days ED custody in connection with cross-border cattle smuggling case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Mohd Enamul Haque, the kingpin in cross-border smuggling racket, to seven days ED custody. The ED produced Haque to the court after his arrest from West Bengal earlier on Saturday.

Haque was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cattle smuggling case and in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay. It had been alleged that they had been receiving money from Haque through Hawala Channel.

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through the India Bangladesh border. The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR. The CBI has already charge-sheeted Enamul.

The ED is likely to seek custodial remand of Haque as they have to confront him with several documents.

(with IANS inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:14 PM IST