Delhi Court issues fresh black warrants; Nirbhaya rape convicts to be hanged on March 20

A Delhi Court on Thursday issued fresh death warrants against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case. The convicts are now slated to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

Following the court's decision, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi expressed her hope that this time the convicts would be hanged till death on the designated date "since the four convicts have exhausted all the legal remedies".

The news comes a day after the President rejected convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea.

Earlier, on Monday the the Supreme Court had rejected a curative petition filed by him that had sought to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment. His application seeking a stay on the execution had also been rejected.

Soon after, Gupta had filed the mercy plea. He was the last of the four convicts to file the same.