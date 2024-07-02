 Delhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

Delhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to terror funding, had moved the Patiala House court for interim bail or parole custody so that he could be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5 | X

New Delhi/Srinagar, July 2: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-hour parole custody to incarcerated Baramulla MP-elect Engineer Rashid so that he can be sworn in as Lok Sabha member on July 5.

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to terror funding, had moved the Patiala House court for interim bail or parole custody so that he could be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member.

Counsel for the National Investigation Agency on Monday told the court that the agency had no objection if Engineer Rashid is permitted by the court to be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member. The agency, however, demanded some restrictions to be imposed on him, including that he would not speak to the media.

Read Also
NIA Allows Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As Member Of Parliament; Court To Pass Order On Bail Plea On...
article-image

Engineer Rashid defeated National Conference Vice President and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baalak Buddhi...Tumse Na Ho Paaega': PM Modi's Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Parliament (Video)

'Baalak Buddhi...Tumse Na Ho Paaega': PM Modi's Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Parliament (Video)

UP Hathras Stampede Tragedy: At Least 27 People Killed After Chaos At Satsang; Heartbreaking Video...

UP Hathras Stampede Tragedy: At Least 27 People Killed After Chaos At Satsang; Heartbreaking Video...

Delhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

Delhi Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole To Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

'You Direct MPs To Disrupt': LS Speaker Om Birla Hits Out At LoP Rahul Gandhi During PM Modi's Lok...

'You Direct MPs To Disrupt': LS Speaker Om Birla Hits Out At LoP Rahul Gandhi During PM Modi's Lok...

Indore Shelter Home Death Toll Rises To 4; 21 Ailing Divyang Children Admitted To Hospital; Food...

Indore Shelter Home Death Toll Rises To 4; 21 Ailing Divyang Children Admitted To Hospital; Food...