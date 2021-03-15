Delhi court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan in the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter

A Delhi court on Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan, who was convicted for the murder of a police inspector in the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter. The court called the case as “rarest of rare case” while pronouncing the judgement.

The police had sought death penalty for Khan on the plea that it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice. Khan’s counsel had opposed the death penalty and said the incident was not premeditated.

Khan had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, after being on the run for a decade.