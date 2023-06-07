Delhi: Cops Recover Bodies Of Siblings Aged 7 & 8 From A Wooden Box; Probe On

Police carrying the bodies of the siblings found inside a wooden box in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. | ANI

The bodies of the siblings who had gone missing in Delhi's Jamia Nagar was found in a wooden box late on Tuesday night. The two siblings, aged seven and eight, had gone missing on Tuesday, said police. "The parents and other children started to search for them and later found them in the box," said Delhi police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Father works as a guard

"A call was received at PS Jamia Nagar regarding the discovery of bodies of two children at house No F2 Joga Bai extension," read a statement by Delhi Police. The bodies of the two children was found in an old wooden box. The deceased children used to live in this house with their parents. The father of the boys, Balbir, worked as a guard on the property, informed Delhi Police.

Parents found them inside the box

"Local inquiry revealed that the children had lunch at (around) 3 pm with their parents and went missing around 3.30 pm. The parents and other children started to search for them and later found them in the box. The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the bodies and this seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia," said the statement by Delhi Police.