Delhi Cop Dies After Car Gets Hit By Truck Near Madipur Metro Station; Visuals Surface |

Delhi: In a tragic incident reported on Sunday morning, a Delhi Police inspector died after his car was hit by a truck from behind on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station. The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and the deceased was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck.

Visuals from the accident site show a truck dashed into a sedan. The left side of the truck is seen elevated on the driver's side of the car which may have crushed the ill-fated officer under its weight.

Deceased Identified, Accused On Run

The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit. The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Further investigation is underway in the matter, informed Delhi Police.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.