Delhi: Congress Tweets Video Of Police Inspector Manhandling Women Protesting Against Inflation; Netizens Furious

The Congress party on Tuesday tweeted a video of Delhi Police inspector manhandling and pushing women protesting in the national capital against inflation.

"Look at this thappadbaaz inspector of Delhi Police. Women were protesting against rising inflation. This inspector started assaulting them," the Congress wrote while attaching video of the incident.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were furious over this behaviour of a male cop with female protesters.

"How can a male policeman manhandle women activists in this way that too in the national capital of the country ???" one user wrote, tagging National Commission for Women's Twitter handle.

Another user said, "Who gave permission to a policeman to handle women like that?"

"Immediate action should be taken against this police officer who raised his hand on women. Who gave them the right to misbehave with women? Did the police do this on the instructions of the Home Minister?" Assam Pradesh Youth Congress said.

"What nonsense!!!! How can a male police officer manhandle women?? Let’s not turn into a completely lawless banana republic," another user wrote.