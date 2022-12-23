Delhi Commission for Women issues notice to police on rape of 5-yr-old girl in Bhalswa Dairy area

ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl in the capital city.

The Commission said that it has received information regarding kidnapping and rape of a five-year-old girl in Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi. The girl was kidnapped while she was playing outside her house on the evening of December 21, the commission said.

Taking it to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal in a video posted on the official handle of DCW said, "A 5-year-old girl has been raped in Delhi. She was taken away from the front of her house in Bhalswa Dairy and the child was found near the lake. She has just undergone a surgery in the hospital. My team is with her there. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the culprits are arrested immediately!"

5 साल की बच्ची का दिल्ली में रेप किया गया है। उसको भलस्वा डेरी में घर के सामने से उठा के ले गए और बच्ची झील के पास पायी गयी। अभी अस्पताल में उसकी सर्जरी हुई है। मेरी टीम उसके साथ है। हमने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है जिससे अपराधी तुरंत अरेस्ट हों! : DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind pic.twitter.com/NVPXESlAQR — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) December 23, 2022

A missing complaint was lodged at PS Bhalswa Dairy in the matter. On December 22, the girl was found near a park and is undergoing treatment at a hospital where she has been operated upon for the grievous injuries inflicted in her private parts, the commission added.

Sought the details of the copy of FIR

The commission has sought the details of the copy of FIR registered in the matter from Delhi Police. The commission has also asked for the details of the accused arrested in the matter.

"If no accused has been arrested, please inform the steps taken by police to arrest the accused. Detailed action taken report in the matter", the commission has said in the letter.

The DCW has asked to provide the sought information to the Commission by December 26 in the matter.