Delhi: College Student Dies On Spot As Speeding Car Knocks Down Pedestrians Walking On Footpath In Patel Nagar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a shocking incident, one person died while another sustained severe injuries as a speeding car rammed into them walking on a footpath in Delhi’s Patel Nagar.

The purported CCTV footage of the horrific incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. In the video, a man and a woman can be seen walking on the footpath when a speeding car banged into them. Soon after the incident, passersby gathered at the spot to help the injured. Reports suggest that one of them lost their life at the spot, while another sustained severe injuries and their condition is said to be critical. The duo are said be students.

फूटपाथ पर चलना भी सुरक्षित नहीं. देखिए कैसे

दिल्ली के पटेल नगर में दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ.



फूटपाथ पर जा चढ़ी एक गाड़ी, जिसकी चपेट में दो युवक आ गये. इस हादसे में एक युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरे की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/x7aUrC4zMc — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 15, 2024

Man dies in collision between two cars

Meanwhile, a man died in a collision between two cars in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Police said an information was received around 5.49 pm on Wednesday about the death of a person on the spot after two cars crashed into each other, hitting the divider.

“A police team reached the spot and found a person, identified as Vansh Jolly, lying dead in the driver's seat. Jolly was a resident of Mansarovar Garden area. The person driving the other car was identified as Rajesh Arora, who was also present," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said crime and forensic teams were called at the spot. "The accident happened towards BCD Chowk and an FIR has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station. Further investigation into the matter has been started" the officer said.

The CCTV footage of the road are being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the officer added.