Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: Protests Break Out In Old Rajinder Nagar And Karol Bagh After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants

Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

New Delhi: Three civil services aspirants, Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam, tragically died when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in New Delhi became inundated due to heavy rain on July 27. The basement, which housed a library, was severely flooded, leading to the deaths of these aspirants. The incident sparked immediate and massive protests from students in the Old Rajinder Nagar area over the weekend.

Municipal Crackdown

In response to the tragedy and ensuing student protests, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took decisive action on Sunday. The MCD sealed the basements of 13 civil services coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar, including IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, and others. This move was part of a broader crackdown on properties violating building bylaws, aimed at preventing further incidents of this nature.

Scenes from Karol Bagh metro station:



UPSC aspirants have been protesting since last night following the tragic death of 3 students in a basement library.



“We won't move until the MCD commissioner meets us,” declared one protester.



More @ThePrintIndia pic.twitter.com/yrwh2ydEAO — Nootan Sharma (@Nootan98) July 28, 2024

Legal And Safety Violations

An initial investigation into the incident revealed significant safety lapses. The basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle lacked a proper drainage system, which contributed to the flooding. Additionally, the use of the basement for commercial activities, such as housing a library, was in clear violation of building norms, which restrict basement use to parking and storage. The building's completion certificate, approved by the MCD in 2021, explicitly stated these restrictions.

Police Action And Charges

Following the incident, Delhi Police arrested Abhishek Gupta, the owner of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, the centre’s coordinator. Both were charged with culpable homicide and other related offenses. The FIR registered at Rajinder Nagar police station includes charges under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 290 (negligent conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gupta admitted that the absence of a drainage system in the basement was a critical factor in the incident.

Investigation And Civic Failures

The Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the incident further. Preliminary findings indicate two primary causes: the failure of civic authorities to clear roadside drains before the monsoon season and the lack of a drainage provision in the basement of the coaching centre. More than 35 individuals, including students and staff, were trapped in the basement when water levels rose rapidly during the heavy rain.

Read Also Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: List Of Coaching Institutes Sealed By MCD In Old Rajinder Nagar

Updates On Delhi's Coaching Centre Deaths

Eight IAS Gurukul locations—Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS—had their basements sealed by Sunday night by the MCD.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions 105 (culpable homicide) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to demolishing, repairing, or constructing buildings), among others, a FIR was filed at the Rajinder Nagar police station.

Three candidates died as a result of Abhishek Gupta's acceptance, per the FIR, of there being no drainage system in the basement of the Rau's IAS coaching centre, according to news agency PTI.

Two primary causes of the incident have been identified by the investigation thus far, a senior official with knowledge of the proceedings told PTI: civic authorities neglected to clear the roadside drain prior to the arrival of monsoon and there was no system in place for draining out water in the basement where an illegal library was operating. The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to probe the actual cause of the incident.

According to a police officer, more than 35 people, including students and coaching centre staffers, were trapped on Saturday evening when water started gushing into the basement following heavy rain.

ORN has come together to fight the system! This fight is against the corrupt Delhi Government, MCD, the land mafias, coaching mafias and the administration.



Students’ Power, Nation’s Power. ✊🏻#DelhiCoachingIncident pic.twitter.com/z1Xuq8JhCv — Prerna Bhardwaj (@prernabhardwaj_) July 28, 2024

Meanwhile, hundreds of civil services aspirants staged a protest in the Old Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh Metro Station area, raising slogans “we want justice”. The protesters blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing traffic jams and prompting police intervention.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the coaching centre had its building plan approved by the civic body in 2021. An MCD official told PTI that in the building completion certificate of the institute, it is clearly written that the basement can only be used for parking and storage. It means that the library was running illegally in the basement, the official said.

The Congress called for fixing accountability over the death of three IAS aspirants in Delhi, with Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, asserting that common people are paying the price for "irresponsibility of institutions" at every level. On its part, the BJP demanded registration of cases against concerned officers for “criminal negligence” and resignation of water minister Atishi and local AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak for the death of three civil services aspirants.

दिल्ली की एक बिल्डिंग के बेसमेंट में पानी भर जाने के कारण प्रतियोगी छात्रों की मृत्यु बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कुछ दिन पहले बारिश के दौरान बिजली का करंट लगने से एक छात्र की मृत्यु हुई थी।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी भावपूर्ण संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर का ये… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded crackdown on illegal commercial operations in basements across Delhi. Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Pathak condemned the practice as a criminal activity and warned that without intervention, future incidents are inevitab

Public Outcry And Political Reactions

The incident triggered widespread protests, with hundreds of civil services aspirants taking to Old Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh Metro Station streets. Demonstrators demanded justice, blocking roads and causing significant traffic disruptions. Political figures have also weighed in on the situation. The Congress party has called for accountability, with Rahul Gandhi criticizing the "irresponsibility of institutions" at various levels. The BJP has demanded the registration of cases against concerned officials for criminal negligence and called for the resignation of Delhi's water minister Atishi and local AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the illegal commercial use of basements and called for stricter enforcement against such practices.