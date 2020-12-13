Delhi CMO accuses BJP leaders of breaking CCTV cameras at Arvind Kejriwal's house

The mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and leaders of municipal corporations continue their demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence. They have continued their demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government. The BJP members also held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Sunday.

On December 10, Delhi Police arrested six persons after registering a case on the complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in which it was alleged that "BJP goons" attacked Sisodia's house on Thursday.

Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting BJP leaders who were allegedly involved in Rs 2,500 crore corruption of BJP-led MCD.

Atishi, who was detained by Delhi Police this morning, said that this scam is "bigger" than the Commonwealth scandal.

"Commonwealth games scam is considered as the biggest scam of Delhi. But the corruption that occurred in North MCD has left behind the Commonwealth scam. BJP Councillors and leaders siphoned off Rs 2,500 of the MCD workers, teachers, nurses and doctors," she added.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also hit out at Delhi Police and alleged that the police officials are taking different action on BJP and AAP members.

"Delhi police detained me when I was going with three MLAs in view of the Epidemic Act due to Covid-19. The police did not take action against BJP members who are demonstrating a sit-in protest in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the last few days," he added.