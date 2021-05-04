Delhi CM holds meeting to further strengthen home isolation system for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: Amid the massive COVID-19 crisis in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary Health to further strengthen home isolation system for COVID-19 patients.

Kejriwal instructed authorities to strengthen the home isolation system so that patients can get good treatment with timely counselling and to keep in touch with patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

He said that a clear record should be kept of how many COVID-19 positive patients are going to the hospital and how many are being treated in home isolation.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal, in a COVID-19 review meeting, also said that people undergoing treatment in home isolation will get a call within 24 hours of testing positive and their counselling would begin.