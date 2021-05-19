'Delhi CM had no competence to...': Singapore govt registers strong objection after Kejriwal's tweet on 'new' COVID-19 variant

The Singapore government on Wednesday reached out to it's Indian counterpart to register strong objections against Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on a 'new' COVID-19 variant. Less than a day after the Delhi Chief Minister spoke about a new strain of the deadly virus wreaking havoc in the city-state, the government has come down heavily on the claim.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on 'Singapore variant'. High Commissioner clarified that Delhi Chief Minister had no competence to pronounce on COVID-19 variants or civil aviation policy," summed up MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This comes after the Singapore authorities tweeted a rebuttal to Kejriwal and released a short statement refuting news articles from yesterday. "There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India," the Singapore in India embassy handle had tweeted.