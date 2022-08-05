Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet President Droupadi Murmu today

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday will be meeting Droupadi Murmu days after the latter was sworn in as the new President of India. This will be CM Kejriwal's first meeting with the President.

The Delhi CM is scheduled to meet Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5:45 pm. Murmu is the first tribal woman who has become the President of the country. She was the presidential candidate from the NDA side.

Kejriwal today called upon people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence by holding the tricolour and singing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. He said that flags will also be given to the students of government schools so that they can take them home. "The country is celebrating 75th anniversary of independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating it," he said.

"'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," he said during an online briefing.

The chief minister also urged the people to take a pledge to work towards making India the "Number One country in the world".

Apart from Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee is also set to meet newly appointed President while she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.