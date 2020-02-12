Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet newly-elected MLAs at his residence today

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party gears up to form government for the third time in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all the elected MLAs to take decisions on the same.

Party will take the decisions after meeting its MLAs. The views of the MLAs are important for all decisions of the party," a party leader said.

The meeting is called by Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, at his residence at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.