Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago, it said.

