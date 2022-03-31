Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to inspect government schools, mohalla clinics in national capital on 1st April

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inspect the government schools and mohalla clinics in the national capital on Friday, 1st April, reported ANI.

The two leaders will meet tomorrow and then do the inspection after a meeting.

Mohalla Clinics are the healthcare initiatives taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since February 2015. Till 2019, they set up 450 mohalla clinics to provide free health-check ups and medicines to the citizens in their nearby areas. These clinics are affordable and accessible to the poor people and very famous in Delhi and India.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:04 PM IST