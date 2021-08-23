Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India’s first smog tower at Connaught Place - Here is all you need to know

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.

"To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. It can help clean air within one-kilometer range. It has been installed on an experiment basis and data from it will be analysed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational. A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

Here's all you need to know about the smog tower:

A smog tower is a structure designed to work as a large-scale air purifier in order to reduce air pollution particles.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday had said that the over 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will "operate at full capacity" after the monsoon season.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year. The smog tower will be able to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second. A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower

Another 25-metre-tall smog tower, built by the central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told PTI.

Tata Projects Limited (TPL) is building the two smog towers with technical support from IIT-Bombay, which, in collaboration with IIT-Delhi, will validate their performance.

The NBCC India Ltd. has been appointed as project management consultant. The CPCB is the nodal agency for the tower at Anand Vihar, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is the nodal agency for the one coming up at Cannaught Place.

The two towers will have 1,200 air filters each developed by experts at the University of Minnesota in the United States - which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China. The smog towers, being built at a cost of Rs 22 crore each, are estimated to reduce concentration of PM2.5 up to 70 per cent in a 1-km radius around them.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:37 PM IST