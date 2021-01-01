Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends New Year greetings, cautions people to follow COVID-19 precautions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Year's Day on Friday and thanked corona warriors who supported the medical system of the national capital during the time of the pandemic.
He also cautioned people to follow rules for the prevention of the disease. In a video message, the chief minister said last year was difficult not only for India but the whole world. The world faced the biggest pandemic of human history, he added.
"I salute to the corona warriors -doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sensitisation workers, all social and religious organisations, you all were stood by during the time of pandemic and served the people. This new year has come up with new hope so be happy, healthy, and successful. I wish you a happy New Year," Kejriwal said.
Praising the medical system, he said that Delhi's strong medical system had cited many examples in front of the world and the other countries had acquired that example. Delhi proved that we are not lesser than any developed country in the world.
"It is only the year that has passed not the pandemic. We have to take precautions. We are hoping that vaccine reaches India soon and everything will be normal," he said appealing to the people to take care of themselves and their families.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)