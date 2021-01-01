Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends New Year greetings, cautions people to follow COVID-19 precautions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Year's Day on Friday and thanked corona warriors who supported the medical system of the national capital during the time of the pandemic.

He also cautioned people to follow rules for the prevention of the disease. In a video message, the chief minister said last year was difficult not only for India but the whole world. The world faced the biggest pandemic of human history, he added.

"I salute to the corona warriors -doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sensitisation workers, all social and religious organisations, you all were stood by during the time of pandemic and served the people. This new year has come up with new hope so be happy, healthy, and successful. I wish you a happy New Year," Kejriwal said.