Delhi: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide For 'Not Meeting Parents' Expectation'

Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide

In a tragic incident, a class 11 student hanged himself at his home in Madhu Vihar area of East Delhi. The dead body of the boy was found hanging in the bathroom of his house. The boy has left a suicide note in which he said that he was taking this extreme step as he was not able to meet his parents' expectations. Delhi Police said that a suicide note has been recovered in which it was written that the boy was not able to meet the expectations of his parents regarding studies and hence he is committing suicide. The police have sent the dead body of the student to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for postmortem and has started further investigation.

The deceased was a student of National Victor School. East Delhi DCP Amrutha Guguloth said that he received information regarding the suicide of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday. The Police team swung into action as soon as it received information about the suicide.

On investigating the matter, the Police team recovered the suicide note, in which the boy has expressed his frustration over not being able to meet the expectations of his parents as he was not doing well in studies due to which he was feeling pressured.

The father of the boy is an architect and his sister is a student at Delhi University. The Police Team has completed the investigation of the spot and has sent the body for postmortem. The Police is further investigating the case.

