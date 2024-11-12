Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains Above 300; Residents Demand Long-Term Solution

A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Kartavya Path as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). | ANI

New Delhi: Residents in Delhi urged the administration to check on the alarming level of pollution in the national capital demanding long-term solution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continue to remain in the 'very poor' category for the second week post-Diwali.

Several parts of the city was covered in smog on Tuesday morning with many residents complaining difficulty in breathing amid the deteriorating air quality.

#WATCH | Delhi covered in a layer of haze in the morning as air quality remains in 'very poor' category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and winters arrive gradually. Visuals from the area around Akshardham Temple and Mayur Vihar.



#WATCH | Toxic foam floats on the surface of Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. Visuals also show a layer of haze in the sky as the air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 355 as of 8 am today, categorised as 'very poor.'

Statement Of Residents Of Delhi

Varun, a cyclist at Kartavya Path, said, "I have been staying in Delhi for the last 25 years, I have been cycling here regularly from last two to three years, the pollution increases during this period only, government focuses only on crackers but they are not the main reason behind this. The main reason is stubble burning in the nearby states."

Another Delhi resident, Ankit Sachdeva, said, "We pay taxes to the government for facilities but we have to fix this as well. Government needs to check pollution."

Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 390, Dwarka Sector 8 at 367, DTU at 366, Jahangiripuri at 417, Lodhi Road at 313, Mundka at 404, Najafgarh at 355, Narela at 356, as per SAFAR India.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area dips into the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/aCUbCcizDC — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Air Quality Index Of Different Parts Of Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area dipped to 'severe' category, as per the CPCB data.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 403, Prataprganj 371, Pusa at 320, RK Puram at 365, Rohini at 415, Shadipur at 359 and Vivek Vihar at 385.

An AQI is considered "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450," and 450 and above is "severe plus."

Supreme Court Of India On Pollution

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution or compromises the health of people. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench.

