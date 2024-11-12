 Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains Above 300; Residents Demand Long-Term Solution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Chokes As AQI Remains Above 300; Residents Demand Long-Term Solution

Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains Above 300; Residents Demand Long-Term Solution

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Kartavya Path as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). | ANI

New Delhi: Residents in Delhi urged the administration to check on the alarming level of pollution in the national capital demanding long-term solution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continue to remain in the 'very poor' category for the second week post-Diwali.

Several parts of the city was covered in smog on Tuesday morning with many residents complaining difficulty in breathing amid the deteriorating air quality.

Read Also
Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today
article-image

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 355 as of 8 am today, categorised as 'very poor.'

Statement Of Residents Of Delhi

FPJ Shorts
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report

Varun, a cyclist at Kartavya Path, said, "I have been staying in Delhi for the last 25 years, I have been cycling here regularly from last two to three years, the pollution increases during this period only, government focuses only on crackers but they are not the main reason behind this. The main reason is stubble burning in the nearby states."

Another Delhi resident, Ankit Sachdeva, said, "We pay taxes to the government for facilities but we have to fix this as well. Government needs to check pollution."

Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 390, Dwarka Sector 8 at 367, DTU at 366, Jahangiripuri at 417, Lodhi Road at 313, Mundka at 404, Najafgarh at 355, Narela at 356, as per SAFAR India.

Read Also
Delhi's Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Over 400 In Many Areas
article-image

Air Quality Index Of Different Parts Of Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area dipped to 'severe' category, as per the CPCB data.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 403, Prataprganj 371, Pusa at 320, RK Puram at 365, Rohini at 415, Shadipur at 359 and Vivek Vihar at 385.

An AQI is considered "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450," and 450 and above is "severe plus."

Supreme Court Of India On Pollution

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

Read Also
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
article-image

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution or compromises the health of people. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army, Assam Rifles, & Other Security Agencies Seize 29 Weapons, IEDs, Ammunition, & Other...

Indian Army, Assam Rifles, & Other Security Agencies Seize 29 Weapons, IEDs, Ammunition, & Other...

Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money...

Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money...

Kerala Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers For Breach Of Discipline

Kerala Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers For Breach Of Discipline

UP: Vande Bharat Train’s Nose Cone Damaged After Colliding With Animal In Agra, None Injured;...

UP: Vande Bharat Train’s Nose Cone Damaged After Colliding With Animal In Agra, None Injured;...

J&K: Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At World's Highest 'Chenab Rail Bridge' In Reasi

J&K: Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At World's Highest 'Chenab Rail Bridge' In Reasi