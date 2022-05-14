Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit site of Mundka fire

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the site of Mundka fire incident later this morning.

The death toll in the Mundka inferno may further increase as search operation teams have found more charred remains from the second floor of the ill-fated four-storey building. Fatalities currently stand at 27

"The death toll may likely go up," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS on Saturday.

The top fire department official also shared a picture of the remains that were found just minutes ago by the NDRF team present at the scene of the blaze that erupted on Friday.

As many as 27 people were killed in the major fire incident on Friday afternoon while 12 sustained injuries.

The bodies that were recovered fare yet to be identified and the help of forensic teams will be utilised for the purpose.

The reason being most of the bodies were burnt to such an extent that, even it was difficult to establish whether charred remains were of a man or a woman.

Scenes of chaos prevailed for the whole night at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital where the bodies from the incident were shifted and the relatives of the missing persons kept arriving to locate their loved ones.

As per the latest reports, the NDRF teams are still conducting the search operation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:39 AM IST