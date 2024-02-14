'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmers Bleed As They Get Hit By Rubber Bullets Fired By Police; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

Disturbing visuals have surfaced from the sites where Farmers from Punjab and Haryana were marching towards Delhi in Protest to reiterate the 12 demands they have made, most importantly in connection with the Minimum Support Price. A video that has come to light shows a farmer bleeding on his head after being injured due to a rubber bullet fired by the police to prevent farmers from proceeding towards Delhi.

The video is of the protest site near the Shambhu border. Several farmers were injured on Tuesday due to police's rubber bullets and lathicharge at the Shambhu border, while Ambala Police claimed that many of their soldiers were also injured in the stone pelting by the farmers.

Watch video here:

देखिए शंभू बॉर्डर पर पुलिस की रबर बुलेट लगने और लाठीचार्ज में कई किसान घायल हुए वहीं,अंबाला पुलिस का कहना है कि किसानों के पथराव में उनके भी कई जवान घायल हैं फिलहाल पंजाब के शंभू और संगरूर बॉर्डर पर किसान डटे हुए हैं #FarmersProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/g0v5X0d4Fw — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 13, 2024

Farmers marching from Haryana and Punjab towards Delhi intensified their protests, creating a massive uproar on the Shambhu border. The situation took a violent turn as police deployed tear gas shells via drones to disperse the protesting farmers, resulting in several detentions and clashes between the two parties. Stones were reportedly thrown by the farmers in response to the police action.

Watch the video below

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana has been sealed, causing disruptions in the region. The farmers, who started their march from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday morning, have now reached the Shambhu border.

Despite a meeting between farmers and Union Ministers in Chandigarh on Monday evening, no resolution has been reached. Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the government appears to only want to delay the movement. He emphasised that the doors for future talks remain open, and if the government is willing, it can address the farmers' demands, including the announcement of MSP laws.

Tightened security on Delhi borders

Security has been heightened not only on the Haryana-Punjab border but also on the borders of Delhi. Intelligence reports have revealed a shocking development, indicating that farmers from remote areas, inaccessible by vehicles, plan to enter Delhi on foot.

The farmers, equipped with 1,500 tractors and over 500 vehicles, are also set to approach Delhi from Shambhu Border (Ambala), Khanori (Jind), and Dabwali (Sirsa). Te tractors are reportedly stocked with ration supplies sufficient for up to six months.