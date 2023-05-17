 Delhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged insurance case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged insurance case

Delhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged insurance case

The searches targeted the former aide of the ex-Governor, Satya Pal Malik, and eight other premises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched search operations on Wednesday at various locations in Delhi and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged insurance scam case.

The searches targeted the former aide of the ex-Governor, Satya Pal Malik, and eight other premises. Raids were conducted at the residence of Sunak Bali, the then press secretary of former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik.

The CBI's action follows the recent questioning of Satya Pal Malik regarding corruption allegations surrounding the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme and civil works related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raids came after the recent questioning session of Malik

In the early hours of the morning, CBI teams initiated search operations at the residence of the former aide of Satya Pal Malik and several other locations. This development comes barely a month after Satya Pal Malik was questioned on April 28. His initial statement was recorded in October last year, after the completion of his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

Two FIRs filed against Malik alleging a huge scam

The CBI has registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to corruption allegations raised by Satya Pal Malik. The first FIR concerns the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees.

The second FIR focuses on civil works amounting to Rs 2,200 crore associated with the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik had alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019, to expedite the clearance of two files.

Read Also
Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik 'fears threat to life' after Centre revokes Z-plus security cover...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur extends internet suspension till May 20; issues helpline number to report rumours related to...

Manipur extends internet suspension till May 20; issues helpline number to report rumours related to...

Uttar Pradesh: Thief abandons drunk partner, flees with ₹8 lakh loot in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Thief abandons drunk partner, flees with ₹8 lakh loot in Lucknow

Delhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged...

Delhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged...

Suspense over next Karnataka CM to end today? All you need to know about Siddaramaiah & DK...

Suspense over next Karnataka CM to end today? All you need to know about Siddaramaiah & DK...

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia from May 19 to 24

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia from May 19 to 24