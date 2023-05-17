Delhi: CBI raids residence of Satyapal Malik's then-press secretary in connection with an alleged insurance case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched search operations on Wednesday at various locations in Delhi and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged insurance scam case.

The searches targeted the former aide of the ex-Governor, Satya Pal Malik, and eight other premises. Raids were conducted at the residence of Sunak Bali, the then press secretary of former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik.

#WATCH | Delhi: CBI raid underway at the residence of Sunak Bali, the then press secretary of former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, in connection with an alleged insurance case. pic.twitter.com/iTYaZloekp — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

The CBI's action follows the recent questioning of Satya Pal Malik regarding corruption allegations surrounding the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme and civil works related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raids came after the recent questioning session of Malik

In the early hours of the morning, CBI teams initiated search operations at the residence of the former aide of Satya Pal Malik and several other locations. This development comes barely a month after Satya Pal Malik was questioned on April 28. His initial statement was recorded in October last year, after the completion of his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

Two FIRs filed against Malik alleging a huge scam

The CBI has registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to corruption allegations raised by Satya Pal Malik. The first FIR concerns the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees.

The second FIR focuses on civil works amounting to Rs 2,200 crore associated with the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik had alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019, to expedite the clearance of two files.