Delhi: Cab driver held for making obscene gestures at British woman

Cab driver held for making obscene gestures at British woman. | ANI

New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh-based cab driver has been arrested here for allegedly making obscene gestures at a British woman passenger who was in the car, officials said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old London-based advocate, who came to India along with her friends around a week ago on a tourist visa, had planned to travel across India and went to Udaipur in Rajasthan. On Friday, she had arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Jaipur and booked a cab through a mobile app.

The police explained that the group was heading to their hotel via a south Delhi-based route. "On the way, she noticed that the cab driver was making obscene gestures. She objected to it and made a call to the PCR. A police team then reached the spot and the accused driver was taken into custody," a police officer said. The police have identified the man as Makhanlal from the Lalgunj district of UP. He came to Delhi around six months ago.