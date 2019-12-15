Delhi CAA protests: Kejriwal appeals for peace, BJP blames 'AAP traitors' for violence

Following violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed forpeace peace.

"No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests should remain peaceful," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Kejriwal also said that he had spoken to the Lt Governor to urge him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace".

"We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," he said.