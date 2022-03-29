Delhi Budget 2022: Child rights commission chief slams CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks how can govt rehabilitate 73k children in Rs 10 crore?

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of rehabilitation of homeless children in the national capital.

According to India Today report, Priyank Kanoongo commenting on budgetary allocation by the Delhi government for the rehabilitation of homeless children asked “How can Delhi government rehabilitate 73,000 street children in Rs 10 crore?”

In 2022-23 budget, Delhi government had announced that they have kept aside Rs 10 crore to set up a boarding school for children from homeless families living on the roadside, footpaths, under flyovers and stairs, or in open places of worship, pavilions, and railway platforms, who are deprived of basic facilities like shelter, food, and education.

Kanungo alleged that the commission had provided data of 73,000 children living on streets in Delhi, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government did not act on it.

He further claimed that the Delhi government senior officials have remained absent from the NCPCR meetings on the rescue of street children.

Kanungo also speaking about the rehabilitation process, the NCPCR chief explained, “Rescue and rehabilitation process has six stages. There is no clarity on how many stages they (Delhi government) have worked on.”

The child panel chief also disagrees with the Delhi government’s proposed special residential school for street children.

“Why does Delhi government wants to stigmatise street children ? Why do they want to make street children a taboo? Street children need inclusive education,” Priyank Kanoongo stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the three pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and Delhi's budget for 2022-23 reflects it.

It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:31 PM IST