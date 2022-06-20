Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Guwahati airport due to suspected bird hit after takeoff, all passengers safe | Photo: Pixabay

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff, reported ANI.

All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi. Aircraft is being inspected, informed IndiGo.

This was a second incidence of emergency landing. Earlier in the day, Passengers on board a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight had a narrow escape when their aircraft caught fire soon after taking off from the city airport , and made an emergency landing before hovering for several minutes in the air, an official said.

The aircraft made a turnback due to a suspected bird hit, which forced the pilot to shut one of the engines and decide to return to the city airport, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft took off at around 12.10 pm, and according to residents of localities adjacent to the airport, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, it caught fire immediately.

However, none of the passengers were hurt, an official said.

Some passengers said they felt tremors inside the plane soon after the take off and the lights started turning off.

"We raised an alarm. The crew members asked us to keep calm and informed us that an emergency landing was being made," a passenger said.

Fire engines were deployed at the runway where the emergency landing was made though the flames had, by then, come under control.

