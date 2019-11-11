Delhi: Bookie Sayyam arrested in Karnataka's Premier League match-fixing case

Delhi: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing and spot-fixing case, have got hold of the bookie Sayyam, who has been hiding since the scandal broke out.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that they had distributed a lookout notice for Sayyam who is from Haryana. "He had fled to the West Indies and was arrested upon his return to India on Friday. He is linked to the match-fixing case involving Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested earlier and is now in judicial custody," Patil said.

According to the police, Sayyam was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday. "Earlier, we had inquired with his family members regarding his whereabouts, but we got no leads. As there was a lookout circular against him, we received information that he will be landing in Delhi," an official said.

Sayyam is being investigated for allegedly trying to book Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Turskers, through his friend Bhavesh Bafna. The Sayyam is a prime suspect in the match-fixing case was named by Bafna during the investigation.

The case was initiated after Bhavesh Gulecha complained about the match-fixing attempt.