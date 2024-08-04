Delhi: BJP Launches 'Jhuggi Swachhta Abhiyan', Focuses On Cleanliness & Tree Plantation In Slum Areas; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi on Sunday held 'Jhuggi Swachhta Abhiyan' -- a cleanliness and tree plantation drive.

BJP leaders including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and MP Bansuri Swaraj took part in the campaign.

BJP Leaders Take Part In The Campaign

The BJP leaders, in their respective areas, took part in the cleanliness drive and planted trees as part of the campaign.

Delhi BJP chief took part in the drive in Anand Vihar area, while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj joined the cleanliness drive in Naraina whereas East Delhi MP, Harsh Malhotra, participated in campaign at Kalander colony.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bhiduri also participated in the drive from Badarpur, and BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal participated in Wazirpur area.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva On The Campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Sachdeva said, "We have launched a cleanliness drive in many slums of Delhi. It is rainy season, many types of diseases occur, dengue cases are also increasing. All our workers are running cleanliness programmes in different slums of Delhi today. We are going to continue this programme."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Attack AAP Govt

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, saying that it is AAP's old habit that they don't do any work and when some crisis occurs, they blame the officials.

"It is AAP's old habit, they don't do any work and when some crisis occurs, they blame the officials. This crisis of manhole opening has come because they didn't do desilting on drains on time," Bansuri Swaraj said.

She further added, "AAP govt has been in power for the last 10 years and Delhi drowns in every monsoon. Now, in great haste, they are opening manholes to clean the drain but they are so careless that they forget to close it up."

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said, "If there is cleanliness, then there is good health and if there is good health, there will be development of the country."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, said, "BJP made a scheme to clean jhuggi-jhopdis to uplift their life standards. We are organising this campaign to spread a message of inclusivity in society."