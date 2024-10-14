 Delhi: Bikers Stab Man To Death, Severely Injure His Brother After Minor Altercation In Harsh Vihar; Shocking Visuals Surface
In a shocking incident, a man died while his brother was severely injured after they were stabbed with a knife by three men on a bike in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday

Monday, October 14, 2024
A man died while his brother was severely injured after they were stabbed with a knife by three men on a bike in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday evening.

As per reports, a minor altercation broke out initially after the brothers asked the bikers to ride responsibly in the busy and narrow lanes of the area. Moments later, however, the feud turned violent and the enraged bikers stabbed the duo.

The incident once again raised questions about the law and order situation in the national capital. 

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing how the minor altercation between the two parties turned violent resulting in the death of a person.

Watch the video here:

The deceased, identified as Ankur, had recently secured a job in Noida after completing his studies at ITI in Ghaziabad. 

He and his younger brother, Himanshu, were returning home late Saturday evening after watching Dussehra festivities when the incident occurred. 

While walking along Saboli Main Road, they narrowly avoided a collision with a bike carrying three men. Ankur and Himanshu urged the bikers to drive carefully, which reportedly enraged the group, leading them to attack the brothers with knives.

Ankur was rushed to hospital by his brother

Ankur sustained critical injuries and was rushed to GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden by his brother in an e-rickshaw. 

Tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Himanshu, though injured, received treatment and was discharged.

The Delhi police have launched an investigation, having registered a case of murder and attempt to murder.

CCTV footage from the scene captured the entire attack, and authorities are working to identify the attackers. 

Police have handed over Ankur's body to his family after conducting a post-mortem, while efforts to apprehend the suspects continue.

