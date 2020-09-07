Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad restart metros: Check out visuals of Day 1

As a part of the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Union home ministry last month, Metro services across the country resumed from today.

In the wake of the current pandemic, commuters have been advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Metros in the cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Noida and Lucknow are back on track.

In Delhi, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work.

On day one, mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system. The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and after 169 days, it resumed services in a curtailed manner while adhering to strict safety and social distancing norms.

The response in all the cities was lukewarm and very few commuters used the metro service.

Check out the visuals from day 1: