Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad restart metros: Check out visuals of Day 1

As a part of the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Union home ministry last month, Metro services across the country resumed from today.

In the wake of the current pandemic, commuters have been advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Metros in the cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Noida and Lucknow are back on track.

In Delhi, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work.

On day one, mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system. The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and after 169 days, it resumed services in a curtailed manner while adhering to strict safety and social distancing norms.

The response in all the cities was lukewarm and very few commuters used the metro service.

Check out the visuals from day 1:

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today.
Telangana: Hyderabad metro services resume after Centre's UNLOCK4 guidelines; less footfall seen.
Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.
Telangana: Hyderabad metro services resume after Centre's UNLOCK4 guidelines.
Telangana: Hyderabad metro services resume after Centre's UNLOCK4 guidelines; less footfall seen
Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.
'Do not sit here’ stickers in Delhi Metro.
People taking the #DelhiMetro on the first day of resumption of services say, "It is a very good move. Metro rail helps save time and money. Passengers need to take all precautions while travelling. Service hours should be gradually extended."
Delhi Metro resumes services on Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre); operating hours 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only use of Smart Card allowed for entry.
Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today.
