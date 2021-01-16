Delhi: At least one flight cancelled as dense fog envelops national capital, several others delayed

At least four flights to and from Delhi airport were delayed and one was cancelled due to dense fog in the national capital on Saturday.
Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the IGI Airport, said.
Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, it added.
Dense fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of north India early Saturday leading to poor visibility in the region, which is in the grip of a cold wave.
Earlier on Friday, the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Met has predicted dense to very dense fog in the morning at few places in Delhi, as well as Haryana and Chandigarh today with a cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated places.
9.8℃ temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.2℃ during next 24 hours, the weather department said. Safdarjung recorded 8.6℃ temperature, which is likely to rise by 1.2℃ during next 24 hours, the IMD added.
Minimum temperatures over the plains of North India is very likely to rise by 3-4℃ by the morning of January 18, it said.