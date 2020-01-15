Delhi assembly poll: AAP fields man accused in Seelampur CAA violence

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting again from New Delhi seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat. The party not only fielded new faces, but also fielded Seelampur CAA violence accused Abdul Rahman.
According to India Today, Abdul Rahman has an FIR filed in his name with the Delhi Police. The FIR states Rahman was leading the crowd.
The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 24 new faces, dropping 15 sitting MLAs, in its list of candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections announced on Tuesday. The new candidates included Atishi Marlena, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and five others who recently defected from the Congress.
The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded senior Congress leader Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Singh from Dwarka constituency, replacing Adarsh Shastri who is the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
The Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11. On Tuesday, the nomination for the assembly elections began with five persons filing their nomination papers on the first day. In the 2015 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power by winning 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP had won three seats while Congress drew a blank in the last assembly elections.
