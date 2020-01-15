Delhi assembly poll: AAP fields man accused in Seelampur CAA violence

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting again from New Delhi seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat. The party not only fielded new faces, but also fielded Seelampur CAA violence accused Abdul Rahman.

According to India Today, Abdul Rahman has an FIR filed in his name with the Delhi Police. The FIR states Rahman was leading the crowd.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 24 new faces, dropping 15 sitting MLAs, in its list of candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections announced on Tuesday. The new candidates included Atishi Marlena, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and five others who recently defected from the Congress.