Delhi Assembly Elections: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal Set To Launch AAP Public Outreach Campaign Today

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch the AAP Public outreach campaign on Wednesday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

This campaign will be important in the preparation for Delhi Assembly election. Recently, Kejriwal has interacted with people twice in the "Janta Ki Adalat" program.

AAP's National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak Holds A Key Meeting

Meanwhile, on October 11, Aam Aadmi Party's National General Secretary (Organisation), and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak held a key meeting for booth preparations at the party headquarters. The meeting was attended by state-to-booth level office bearers of the party. Sandeep Pathak interacted with the workers.

"AAP is fully prepared for the Assembly polls and emphasised the need to further strengthen the already robust organisation in Delhi and ensure every booth in the state is fortified," he said.

"As the elections approach, the BJP will once again conspire against the AAP." He urged everyone not to fall into any of the BJP's traps and to remain focused solely on their politics of working for Delhiites," he added.

About The Delhi Assembly Elections

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the "biggest lesson" from the Haryana election results is to never be overconfident and urged the party workers to work hard in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls likely to be held next year.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Elections

On October 8, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing AAP municipal councillors in Delhi said "Elections are approaching. Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today's election is to never be overconfident. Every election, seat is tough."

Arvind Kejriwal urged the AAP municipal councillors to focus on winning the elections in Delhi adding that there should be no infighting.

"We need to work hard. There should be no infighting. In this election, your role will be the most important because we are in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). The public expects basic things, like cleanliness. We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections. Our main goal should be to win the elections," he said.