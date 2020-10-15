Delhi Assembly can't probe NE Delhi riots: Centre to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Delhi Assembly has no jurisdiction or competence to hold an inquiry into the Northeast Delhi riots in February on the ground that the law and order and policing in Delhi are under the Union Home Ministry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took the stand before a Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari during a hearing on Facebook questioning the summons issued to it by an inquiry committee set up by the state Assembly.

The top court decided to hold a detailed hearing in the matter from December 2 as senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Delhi Assembly, clashed with senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan on the latest affidavit by Delhi govt.

Singhvi said Mohan was not summoned as an accused but the committee wanted him to give an expert opinion on how the misuse of the social media platforms could be avoided in tense and sensitive situations. Reading out from the same affidavit, Salve said it contends that failure of the Facebook executive before the committee would be referred to the Assembly Speaker for initiating a privilege motion against him.