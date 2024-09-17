 Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces
Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces



Vinay Mishra Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Three armed robbers targeted a shop at New Seelampur Market in northeast Delhi late Sunday night, looting ₹12,000 in cash at gunpoint. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the shop.

According to local reports, the robbers struck Bikaner Sweets, where they looted approximately ₹12,000 and damaged the equipment. When the owner of a nearby hotel tried to intervene, he was hit on the head with the butt of a pistol by one of the attackers.

The CCTV footage shows three robbers entering the shop, with one of them wielding a gun. The armed robber jumps over the counter and grabs the cash, while another is seen taking mobile phones from those present in the shop. After securing the money, one of the robbers punches the computer monitor before all three flee the scene. The entire robbery took place in less than a minute.

This incident comes just two days after a similar robbery at Som Hotel, which was also caught on CCTV. In that case, the hotel owner was threatened with death by the attackers.

Delhi Police are using the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and have launched a manhunt to arrest them. These back-to-back incidents have left local shopkeepers in fear, raising concerns about security and law enforcement in the area.

Police raids are currently underway at various locations as part of their efforts to apprehend the culprits.

