Delhi: Anurag Thakur slams Arvind Kejriwal, says he distributed 'Revdis' to Rohingyas | ANI Photo

Union Min Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed and said that Arvind Kejriwal government distributed 'Revdis' to Rohingyas and asked why could not Kejriwal agree to detention centres for them.

"Rohingyas who live here and are illegal migrants are given free water, electricity, ration; now even flats were to be given to them by Delhi govt... they have lied again, distributed 'Revdis'... why could he (CM Kejriwal) not ready detention centres," Thakur was quite as saying by ANI.

"They're (AAP govt) ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics. National security is of utmost importance to us &like we've said before, illegal immigrants won't be given shelter here; MEA in talks to send them back to their countries," he added.

"I'd like to clarify, HMO has articulately said that Rohingya illegal migrants won't be considered citizens of India. They will be sent back; MEA is in talks for the same. This is the last statement," he further said.



What is the Centre's stand on Rohingya refugees?

On Wednesday, Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, had tweeted that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in east Delhi's Bakkarwala area. But in the evening, he shared the Home Ministry statement clarifying the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners and said it "gives out the correct position".

In the statement, the Home Ministry said, "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi."

Ascertain who decided to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats, take strict action: Sisodia to Shah

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken.

"We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn't. Then who did it?" Sisodia asked and demanded strict action against those behind the decision.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he has also urged the home minister to make clear the Centre's stand on the issue of shifting of Rohingya Muslims.

Sisodia claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas was opposed by his Aam Aadmi Party and others.

(With inputs from agencies)