Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, random testing of passengers to begin at airport, railway stations

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided to start random testing of passengers at the airport and all railway stations.

A senior official who attended the meeting told the Hindustan Times that there will be no blanket ban on Holi celebrations in the national capital. However, a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) is likely to be issued soon by the government to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed. "Enforcement will be intensified and there will be a crackdown against those who do not wear masks or do not maintain social distancing," he said.

"Since there are festivals coming, experts and the lieutenant governor stressed on the need for more caution and regulation. It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations," he added. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID-19 cases will be the main focus of such random testing. But, others will also be checked, the official further said.

Earlier, talking to media persons before the meeting, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the people of Delhi to follow protocols during the Holi festival.

The national capital has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. More than 800 new infections were reported in the last two days.

On Sunday, the city recorded 823 news cases. The daily positivity rate has jumped to 1.03 per cent against 0.93 per cent last.