Delhi: All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted from Monday, schools to go fully offline in April

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced that the national capital has pulled off all the restrictions over COVID-19.

The lifting of the pandemic protocols came as a result of the improvements in health situations and hardships faced by citizens such as job loss and commute concerns.

Announcing the update in the decision post the DDMA meeting, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the schools would function fully in physical mode from 1 April.

"Wearing masks is still not taken off as a part of the relaxation, however the fines for not wearing masks have been reduced to Rs 500," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, it was stated that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted provided a positivity remaining under 1%. Night curfew to be lifted from Monday. Stress on COVID appropriate behavior, Masking, Surveillance,Testing & Vaccination. Schools to do away with hybrid mode of classes from April, sources said ANI.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:02 PM IST