Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Operations After Mishap That Claimed 1 Life |

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu visited the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to assess the current situation and manage passenger handling after all departing flights were shifted to Terminals 2 (T2) and 3 (T3) following the deadly roof collapse at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.

Naidu conducted a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and airline representatives. The discussions centered on ensuring smooth operations and maintaining passenger satisfaction during this transition period.

Inspected the AOCC, IGI Airport, I convened with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, BCAS, DIAL, and airline operators to review current operations and passenger handling following the transition of flights from T1 to T2 and T3. pic.twitter.com/llN13v5kwQ — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 30, 2024

"The DGCA confirmed the activation of war rooms, facilitating close coordination between DIAL and the airlines," Naidu stated in a post on X. This coordination aims to ensure timely communication and effectively address any challenges arising from the increased passenger volume at T2 and T3.

According to a report by India Today, during the meeting, the Union Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the highest safety standards for passengers. All stakeholders were urged to prioritise passenger well-being and collaborate to provide a seamless travel experience.

1 Dead Several Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

This review follows the incident where a portion of the T1 departure area's canopy collapsed due to heavy rainfall last Friday, resulting in the death of a cab driver and injuries to several other individuals. An FIR has been filed by Delhi Police under sections related to death by negligence, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

T1 remains closed as authorities continue debris removal and conduct a full structural assessment. All departing flights are currently operating from T2 and T3.

To prevent future incidents, Naidu announced the involvement of a special team from IIT Delhi’s structural engineering department for an initial inspection. He also instructed airlines to ensure that there is no abnormal surge in airfare.

"We don’t want a similar incident to happen again, so we have asked for inspection reports from all airports across the country within 2-5 days. Based on these reports, we will take necessary actions to prevent such incidents," he previously stated.