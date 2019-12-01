Delhi air quality plunges to 'poor' again after brief respite

New Delhi: After a brief respite from the toxic air, the air quality of Delhi has again plunged into 'poor' category on Sunday morning making difficult for locals to move outdoors.

According to the Centre-run Central Pollution Control Board, at 9:00 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 281, which falls in the 'poor' category in DTU, Delhi while in Mathura Road also the AQI was recorded at 213. However, at the city's major junctions such as Ashok Vihar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Mundka, the AQI was 291, 277 and 289 respectively.

The national capital will witness strong surface winds during the day time today and the temperature would be oscillating between 9 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Center-run SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion throughout the day. "Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," the organisation stated in its advisory.