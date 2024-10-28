 Delhi Air Pollution Persists In 'Very Poor' Category, Thick Smog Engulfs Parts Of City; Visuals Surface
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Anand Vihar area was recorded at 357 at 7 AM, in the 'very poor' category, dropping down from 405, from the 'severe' category recorded on Sunday. AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 357, being worse than yesterday's AQI of 261 at 7 am.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Air quality around Akshardham Temple deteriorates to 357, categorised as 'Very Poor' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). | ANI

New Delhi: Certain areas of the national capital witnessed a layer of smog engulfing the area as the air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Monday. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This is only slightly better than Sunday's average AQI recorded at 356.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Anand Vihar area was recorded at 357 at 7 AM, in the 'very poor' category, dropping down from 405, from the 'severe' category recorded on Sunday. AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 357, being worse than yesterday's AQI of 261 at 7 am.

article-image

Prediction Made By System Of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research

SAFAR has predicted that despite the ban on firecrackers till January 1 in Delhi, the additional emissions from the use of firecrackers and stubble burning, air quality in the capital is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the coming week. "The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants," read a notice by SAFAR.

One of the students in Delhi, Vansh Aggarwal urged the government to use "new techniques and innovation" to control the pollution in the capital city.

"There are many reasons for the increase in pollution including vehicle and industrial pollution. Even though it is said that it is increasing due to Diwali, but there are a lot of reasons for it, it would be wrong to attribute it to just Diwali. There should be a proper system to tackle the issue of pollution. There are a lot of engineering colleges here, some way we should use new techniques and innovation, the government should control it and take some steps instead of politicising it," he told ANI.

article-image

He further compared the air quality between Greater Noida and Delhi, saying that he feels it is worse in the national capital.

"Now as a student I travel, so if I compare to greater Noida and Delhi, I think the air quality here is worse," he added.

Another person, Sukhram said that he has had trouble breathing and been sick due to pollution for the past few days, which is forcing him to return to his village.

"There is a lot of pollution here in Delhi, for the last 7 days I have been sick. I am returning to my village in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), I came to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with my children who live here in Trilokpuri. I could not sleep properly due to pollution and was also facing difficulty in breathing, and there is a lot of heat too, so I am going home now," he told ANI.

article-image

Notably, the floating toxic foam on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area persisted, as the water pollution remained high.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Hospitalized After Taking A Dip In Yamuna River

The pollution in the river has become widely debated between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday morning after taking a dip in the Yamuna river to protest against the "corruption" of the Delhi government, which he said deprived the city of the funds meant for the cleaning of the river.

Delhi environment minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai criticised the BJP earlier, accusing it of contributing to the increasing pollution in the national capital.

"The BJP is the party that creates pollution and seems to believe that only drama can solve it. I think all governments and parties need to work together. I wish them good health, but stopping these theatrics alone won't reduce pollution. This reflects the BJP leaders' level of understanding. When I was preparing the winter action plan, I had written to the BJP President, but no response or suggestions have come so far," he told ANI on October 26.

