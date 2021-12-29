Delhi AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives New Year greetings, advises on COVID-19 appropriate behavior; watch video

As the year 2021 comes to an end, All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi's director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday extended New Year greetings and advice on COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Dr Randeep Guleria in a video shared by AIIMS Delhi on Twitter reminded that the pandemic is not over yet as India is witnessing a slight rise in cases again but it is in a better position as comapred to last year 2020.

He said, "we have large number of people vaccinated against Covid in India but still there are cases rising and therefore we must follow Covid appropriate behaviour." "Wearing masks, sanitising hands, avoiding crowding, maitaining social distancing - all these need to be followed to avoid super spreading events," Dr Guleria appealed.

Speaking on Omicron variant, the health expert said that the current data with them shows that the variant is mild and does not require too much of medical oxygen. He urged not to unncessarily waste oxygen cylinders and medicines which had happened earlier this year when the nation was facing oxygen crisis.

He appealed everyone to stay safe and not to be a reason to spread the coronavirus infection and wished a prosperous new year.

Amid rise in Omicron cases in India, Dr Randeep Guleria last week had suggested that people must do two key things to protect themselves from this new variant of coronavirus. While stating that Omicron is "more transmissible variant", Guleria said people should complete their vaccination and follow the rules laid down by the ministry of health for following Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," he said, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

