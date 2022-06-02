e-Paper Get App

Delhi: After Satyender Jain's arrest, Dy CM Manish Sisodia takes over his portfolios

Over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently in Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to an official notification

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 02:56 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been given charge of the departments of health, home, power, water and industries which were under Satyendar Jain, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his sources had informed him of Jain’s arrest a few months ago, and the same sources have told him the central government will arrest Sisodia too in the coming days. Sources have said all agencies will fabricate cases against Sisodia, Kejriwal added.

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The opposition BJP and Congress have been demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should to sack Jain from his Cabinet.

(with inputs from PTI)

