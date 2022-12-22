Delhi acid attack case: Police question Flipkart officials, cops not satisfied with their replies, to be summoned again

Delhi acid attack case: Police question Flipkart officials, cops not satisfied with their replies | Twitter

The Delhi Police questioned Flipkart officials on December 21 in the Delhi acid attack case, in which the acid was thrown at a minor girl, leaving her seriously injured. The Flipkart officials will be called for questioning once again as the police are not satisfied with their replies.

Read Also After Delhi acid attack CCPA issues notice to Flipkart, Meesho for its sale

Delhi acid attack on a teenager

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a teenager minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

The police have arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora, had procured the acid from Flipkart.

Notice issued by Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi Police

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platforms. The Delhi Police had also issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid was procured from the e-commerce firm.

"CCPA has sent notices to two e-commerce entities, namely Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd (meesho.com) for gross violations relating to sale of acid reported on their platforms. It has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within 7 days," Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.