Delhi accident: Car that hit woman, dragged her for over an hour, was borrowed; lender knew the men were drunk | Video screengrab

New Delhi: The car that hit and dragged the 20-year-old girl victim in Delhi's Kanjhawala leading to her death was borrowed. As per an NDTV report, the car was borrowed twice. The owner of the Maruti Baleno car, Lokesh, had loaned it to Ashutosh, who loaned it to his friends Amit and Deepak Khanna. Both the Khanna brothers were in the car when it hit the girl in Sultanpuri.

The FIR says that Amit and Deepak had confessed to being drunk to their friend Lokesh, who loaned them the vehicle. The FIR also states that after hitting the woman, who fell from her scooty, the five of them apparently panicked and were trying to run away.