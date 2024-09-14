Delhi: AAP's Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh Pay Their Last Respects To CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on Thursday, at the CPI (M) party office in the natioanl capital.

Sisodia said that Yechury was a very prominent leader and no one can replace him.

"Sitaram Yechury was a very big leader for the whole nation... He had always been a source of inspiration for all of us... No one can take his place," the AAP leader said.

#WATCH | Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh pay tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi.



Sitaram Yechury passed away on 12th September at AIIMS, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/Pqv8JVOsrr — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute To CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also visited the CPI(M) office in Delhi to pay her respects to the departed leader.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers were also among those who paid their tributes to Yechury.

New Delhi: CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid her last respects to the late Sitaram Yechury at the CPI (M) headquarters in Gole Market. pic.twitter.com/Kvl3pQo4sJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2024

His mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj here. Yechury passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev On The Demise Of CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said that his demise has created a big vacuum in national politics.

Rajeev said, "The sad demise of Sitaram Yechury has created a big vacuum in the national politics. I got the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of the CPI (M) in Rajya Sabha. He was the most acceptable person in the party and everyone came to him to make decisions on every issue. It is a big loss to the party, the left and the country."

#WATCH | Delhi: On CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Minister P Rajeev says, "The sad demise of Sitaram Yehury has created a big vacuum in the national politics. I got the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of CPI(M) in Rajya… pic.twitter.com/D4dC89juU6 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

BJP National President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda had paid floral tribute to the departed leader at his residence.

Remembering Yechury, Nadda said that he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI (M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy."