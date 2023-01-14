e-Paper Get App
Delhi: AAP stages protest outside BJP headquarters over slum demolition

The protestors were allegedly sprayed with water cannons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: AAP stages protest outside BJP headquarters over slum demolition | Screengrab/Twitter
AAP leaders were protesting outside BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, January 14, over the eviction notices served to residents of slum in many areas including Mehrauli and Chhatarpur. According to TV reports, the protestors were also sprayed with water cannons.

Speaking to media, several AAP leaders said that the eviction is unlawful. AAP leader Somnath Bharti told media, "We demand that those who have been living in colonies for decades should not be evicted. At the behest of BJP, DDA is working in an unconstitutional manner. which we condemn. CM Arvind Kejriwal has ordered all MPs, MLAs and councilors to stand against this injustice."

This is breaking news; further details awaited

